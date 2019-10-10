WV State Board of Education hosts inaugural listening tour

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Department of Education hosted one of its meetings in a series of listening tours in Morgantown Wednesday.

Six tours are planned to be conducted throughout the Mountain State, two meetings in each congressional district. The department of education hopes that parents, teachers, business leaders and all other stake holders involved with education attend. Representatives from the department of education also stated that it’s a good opportunity for residents and even students to present their ideas about education in the state.

“CTE (Career Technical Education) shows relation first of all, and second we know that 70 percent of tomorrow’s workforce needs to be technically trained. So, I think it’s very significant that we start focusing on that group as well as our liberal arts or college students as well,” said Dave Perry, President of West Virginia State Board of Education.

The West Virginia Department of Education wants to look at the curriculum, policy 2510, the regulation for programs, more flexibility on the county level and the number of credit hours required for students.