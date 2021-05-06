WV State Police plan DUI checkpoint in Monongalia County for Friday

Monongalia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police have announced that troopers will be holding a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, May 7.

The checkpoint will be set up from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on WV Route 7 next to the Pursglove Post Office, troopers said.

“The Sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in the effort to detect and deter impaired drivers. Please note that it is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience the motoring public, but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia,” troopers stated in a news release.

State Police in Harrison County also have a checkpoint scheduled for Thursday, May 20 on WV Route 58 in Anmoore.

