MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito hosted her last of four Academy Days at University High School between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

These academy days are for West Virginia students who are interested in learning more about opportunities at the U.S. Service Academies and what Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships are available.

During the event, a variety of service academy admissions representatives and local ROTC scholarship program representatives were available to answer any questions that interested students may have. Members of Senator Capito’s staff were also able to provide information regards to her academy nomination process.

Representatives included:

U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. Naval Academy

U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC)

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

U.S. Military Academy

These academy days have been on-going for eight years in West Virginia. Capito has even gotten to fly in Afghanistan with young men that she appointed to the academy. She feels that hosting these academy days serves significance for the students of West Virginia. She said, “I have great staff that comes out, tells the college counselors or counselors in the high schools, try to reach for the students. We encourage younger students to come so they can learn about it and be ready when they’re seniors. But I just think this is an entirely great opportunity. The greatest leaders of our country come from our military academy and I want them to be West Virginians.”

Capito really wanted students to see what kind of life it would be like after signing up for these service academies. She feels that this event is a great way for the students to find how they need to prepare, how to look at the lifestyle, and to get the full picture from those who work within’ the services. Most importantly, she wants to help them rise to their own expectations and help them become great members of the military and part of the country.

Deputy Chief, Larry Mullen, from the Department of Defense’s Medical Examination Review Board attended the September 24 and 25 events. He is located out of the Airforce Academy and even grew up 12 miles from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. However, he did not know it existed until he got a bit older. He believes what Capito is doing is a great service to the students of West Virginia. He said, “Senator Capito is doing a great service by having four of these around the state. So that applicants can find out. Many of them know about WestPoint, but they may not know about the air force academy in Colorado Springs or ROTC programs. So it really is enlightening for for the students.”

Any Service Academies or ROTC programs go through the Departments Medical Review process, and they initially determined if students are qualified or disqualified. If students are disqualified, they have an opportunity to seek out a medical waiver from the programs themselves. But overall, they screen all applicants for officer programs.

All of Senator Capito’s fall 2022 Academy Day events included:

South Charleston High School – Sept. 17

Woodrow Wilson High School – Sept. 18

Musselman High School – Sept. 24

University High School – Sept. 25

In order to apply for Senator Capito’s academy nomination, applicants must be eligible. Her requirements are that you must be a United States citizen, a legal resident of West Virginia (or a dependent of military members who are WV residents), single and not pregnant (without legal obligation to support children or other dependents), and at least 17 years of age and not yet 23 years old on July of the year you would enter the academy (25 years old for USMMA). If interested in applying, you can find more information here.