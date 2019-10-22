WV Supreme Court Justice visits Morgantown High School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A State Supreme Court justice spent the day visiting with students at Morgantown High School.

As a part of the high court’s speaking program, Justice John Hutchison spoke to juniors and seniors in Coach Steve Blinco’s Forensic and Legal Psychology classes on the inner-workings of the state supreme court and on his experience as both a judge and lawyer.

Justice Hutchiston said that the students asked great questions and showed interest in the process.

“For them to be as engaged and have an apparent understanding at this age of what’s going on in the political situation in the state, but also then, the judicial side of it, it’s very very encouraging,” Hutchison said.

Hutchison was appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court in 2018 by Governor Jim Justice.