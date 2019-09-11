WVAHC host roundtable discussion about opioid drug epidemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginians for Affordable Health Care hosted a roundtable discussion in Morgantown Wednesday talking about the state’s growing opioid drug epidemic.

The discussion mostly focused on children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and kids who are removed from their homes and put into the foster care system.

Many of the guest speakers are in the pediatric healthcare field and talked about many health related issues such as behavioral health, pediatric dentistry and primary care services.

“Many of then have to live transient lifestyles because they are separated from their parents, they go into foster care,” said Director of Child health Kelli Caseman. “So how can we keep continuity of care , how can we insure that any trauma that they may have faced or experienced while going through these hardships that they get the care that they need and then we can learn from what these kids are experiencing.”

The Roundtable was the first in a series of four.

