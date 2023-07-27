MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is seriously considering the construction of a new bridge in Morgantown that would connect Westover to State Route 73, according to Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom.

In an interview with 12 News, Bloom said that a key reason the new Mountaintop Beverage facility decided to move into the area was a promise made by the state to build a new I-79 Harmony Grove exit near the plant. However, work on the exit seems to not be moving along as quickly as hoped, so the state is looking into other ways to open up the area in the meantime.

The proposed solution is to build an entirely separate bridge paid for by the state, which would connect Westover to SR 73, and then to US 119.

“It was brought to us with their funds,” Bloom said. “So if someone wants to build a new bridge and help us out traffic-wise and open up the industrial park, we’re all for it.”

The commissioner said that the state believes they can have the bridge completed as early as 2025. Other options were presented, but a bridge to 73 was the only option that satisfied Mountaintop Beverage, Bloom said.

When asked how likely he thinks the project is to happen, Bloom said that the state seems committed, though not committed enough to put anything in writing just yet.

“[The state is] committed to it. I really don’t know. I just believe that we are 100% behind Harmony Grove. But if the state says they’re willing to get this done, and supposedly done by 2025, we’re all in to see it happening,” Bloom said. “We will have to wait and see.”

Representatives of Star City, Westover, Morgantown, Granville, Monongalia County Board of Education and WVU are all involved in the planning process for the bridge according to Bloom.