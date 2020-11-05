WVDOH extends comment period for Greenbag Road Improvement Project in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that at the request of the public, it has decided to extend the comment period on the Greenbag Road Improvement Project in Monongalia County.

The DOH and the Federal Highway Administration recently proposed to provide various operational improvements along Greenbag Road (County Route 857), which is located southeast of Morgantown. DOH officials said the design of the project is to reduce traffic congestion and address the lack of safe non-motorized connections through the corridor.

The comment period for the project now closes on Monday, November 30.

An online comment form on the project can be found here, on the West Virginia Department of Transportation website. People can also submit a written comment to R.J, Scites, P.E., Director, Engineer Division, West Virginia Division of Highways

