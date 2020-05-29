WVSP investigating robbery incident in Morgantown, asking for public’s help identifying 4 individuals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Detachment of the West Virginia State Police is looking to identify four individuals who were involved in a robbery incident that resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

Troopers said that they responded to a robbery along Pineview Drive on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. During the incident, several male individuals had beaten a victim and stole his money, according to state police.

Troopers said the victim had sustained injuries and was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Troopers have released photos of the four individuals believed to be involved in this robbery in a hope to identify them. Those with any information on the identities of these individuals can contact the Morgantown Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-285-3200.