WVSP investigating robbery incident in Morgantown, asking for public’s help identifying 4 individuals

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Detachment of the West Virginia State Police is looking to identify four individuals who were involved in a robbery incident that resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

Troopers said that they responded to a robbery along Pineview Drive on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. During the incident, several male individuals had beaten a victim and stole his money, according to state police.

Troopers said the victim had sustained injuries and was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Troopers have released photos of the four individuals believed to be involved in this robbery in a hope to identify them. Those with any information on the identities of these individuals can contact the Morgantown Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-285-3200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories