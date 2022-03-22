MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are currently eight undergraduate students and one exchange student from Ukraine alongside 10 Russian students, including two undergrads and eight graduate students, attending WVU. Due to the war in Ukraine, West Virginia University has responded to help those in need.

“One student from Ukraine was set to return in May, and is simply unable to return home. His borders are closed, and his home in Kyiv is completely inaccessible,” Hank Oliver, with WVU’s Office of Global Affairs, said. “He, and our other Ukrainian students, are facing incredible uncertainty. For all of our other Ukrainian students, we’re primarily concerned about their ability to rely on funds from home, and we’re working to help them with summer housing and other immediate needs.”

Oliver said Russian students are struggling to support themselves financially after being cut off from their families’ finances while any debit or credit card tied to a Russian bank is no longer functioning.

Those interested in helping international students affected by the invasion of Ukraine can visit the WVU Foundation to contribute to existing student assistance funds.

B.J. Davisson, executive vice president and chief development officer with the WVU Foundation, said the Barbara Alvis International Student Emergency Fund and the Kenneth and Carolyn Gray Student Emergency Fund are available to help students experiencing a crises.

“We’ve had a few donors inquire how they might be able to help these students,” Davisson said. “We want people to know that we do have existing funds set up to assist our students when emergencies and unforeseen circumstances arise.”

Fund donations can be given by visiting https://give.wvu.edu/ukraine. Those who wish to donate should make sure to designate the gift to one of the funds mentioned and “indicate in the comment section that the gift is for Ukrainian war student assistance.”

“Any support we receive can be directly used to help these students, as we think this will likely be an ongoing issue,” Oliver said.

WVU’s Immigration Law Clinic is providing additional support for students facing immigration challenges, helping Ukrainian students with their student visas and exploring possibilities of Temporary Protected Status.

Other efforts include student-led vigils, individual fundraising efforts and University Police Department donating protective vests to help support Ukraine against the Russian attack. Health Sciences are also running a supply drive to help overwhelmed Ukrainian hospitals.