MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Dining Service met with representatives from Sodexo, the company that supplies dining facilities on campus, in response to recent complaints and health code violations.

The meeting was held during the WVU Board of Governors meeting on Feb. 18 and was “to acknowledge recent concerns about food quality and to outline the steps being taken to address them,” according to a release from WVU. Since September, a number of complaints and over 30 health code violations have been reported at WVU dining halls.

“Reports of raw or undercooked food and limited options —particularly in the evening hours at some of our dining halls —are deeply concerning and reflect neither who we are nor who we aspire to be as an organization,” Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said.

According to the release, Dining Services is working with Sodexo to implement increased training and expanded audits and inspections. It will also create a dashboard to share results of WVU Environmental Health and Safety inspections of dining halls.

In addition to these added precautions, WVU will also host weekly a “Dinner with the GMs”. These meet-and-greet events will provide students an open forum to ask questions and share concerns with Dining Services leadership.

Several WVU dining facilities on several campuses will also receive renovations his year, including:

Summit Café on the Morgantown campus

Bears Den dining hall at WVU Tech in Beckley

Jazzmans Coffee Cart at WVU Potomac State in Keyser

The meeting also covered several other topics, including WVU’s Modernization Program, the WVU Campus Food Garden and the approval of an MFA in Art and Design.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for April 22.