MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University recently unveiled a new private breastfeeding and lactation suite that will be available for parents at large sporting events.

According to a release from WVU Today, the “WVU Nursing Pod”, which is currently outside the Mountaineer Gate at the Coliseum, is portable and will be moved to the North Entrance of Milan Pushkar Stadium during football season.

Mamava pod (WVU Photo)

The Mamava private nursing suite has a keyless entry option, trackable vacancy alerts, adjustable lights and fans, an available multiuser hospital-grade Medela pump as well as outlets and USB ports. It is also the first Mamava pod to be installed in West Virginia, according to the release.

The Women’s Resource Center, Office of the Provost and Athletics Department teamed up to unveil the pod earlier this month.

“Athletics is excited to partner with the WVU Women’s Resource Center for the great addition of the WVU Nursing Pod at the Coliseum,” said April Messerly, senior associate athletics director for capital projects, facilities and event management. “Given the many events held at the Coliseum, we hope this will enhance the fan experience at our facility for nursing mothers. As a mother myself, I know this is a much-needed addition.”

The release said that the Women’s Resource Center is also working to add more pods on campus in the future.