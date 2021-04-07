WVU advocacy team holds virtual town hall

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The WVU advocacy team held a virtual town hall on Wednesday night. The team was joined by a panel from Young West Virginia, a group dedicated to youth leadership in civic engagement.

The town hall was held via Zoom and also broadcasted on Facebook live.

The group met to discuss a number of topics on the forefront of recent politics, both on the state and national levels. That includes the voting reform bill currently being debated in Congress, state income tax reform, the route to the legalization of recreational cannabis in West Virginia, among others.

“We have representatives who don’t want us to go forward – want to move backward instead of going forward. So, I hope this encourages all young people to have a seat at our table of democracy and to think critically about what we want for our state,” said Destiny Robertson, the president of the Black student union at Concord University, who joined the town hall with Young WV.

The town hall concluded with the group feeling encouraged by the discussion that was had over the two hour virtual meeting. The advocacy team hopes to have another town hall in the future, but no date has been set at this time.