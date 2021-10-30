WVU Alumni Association plans partnership with West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Alumni Association has announced that they are entering a strategic alumni engagement partnership with West Virginia University.

The partnership is planned to start in January 2022. Under this partnership, the Alumni Association will be able to create more opportunities for alumni as well as strengthen communication and collaboration at the university.

“Since the founding of our organization, the WVU Alumni Association has created avenues for the engagement of tens of thousands of Mountaineers,” said the chair of the Association’s Board of Directors, Todd Mount. “This partnership changes and greatly expands how we accomplish our mission, but our mission remains unchanged – promoting our University and providing connection and community for everyone that loves WVU. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the University to elevate the alumni experience, bringing more WVU graduates back home to their alma mater.”

While WVU will manage day-to-day operations and alumni engagement activities for the Erickson Alumni Center, the Alumni Association will retain its non-profit status and ownership. The Association’s Board of Directors will provide consultation.

Strategic Initiatives is expected to provide oversight for Erickson Alumni Center activities. Meanwhile, University Relations and Enrollment Management will be handling the alumni relations strategy.

“For more than 140 years, the WVU Alumni Association has a rich history supporting the strategic interests of West Virginia University and creating community among our graduates and friends,” said Kevin Berry, the Association’s associate director. “I couldn’t be more excited about the future of the Association and how this partnership will advance our work to the benefit of all alumni and our beloved University.”