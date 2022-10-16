MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In partnership with Ohio State University, West Virginia University (WVU) will be preparing 120,000 meals for Mountaineer Food Bank on Oct. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the WVU Shell Building.

The meal-packing service project is part of the Ohio State University Office of Student Life and the WVU Center for Community Engagement’s efforts to help fight food insecurity by providing meals for residents of both states. The meals will be delivered by Mountaineer Food Bank, WVU Extension agents, volunteers and others starting Oct. 20.

There will also be a celebration of the project at the West Virginia side of the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge in Williamstown on Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m., where each university will recognize a local food hero.