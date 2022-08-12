MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center.

FallFest is free to WVU students with valid WVU student IDs. IDs will be swiped at the gates. Students will also be permitted one guest age 17 or older. Guest tickets are not required, but guests should be prepared to show proof of age.

Gates open at 5 p.m. There will be three gates. Gate A will be located at the Rec Center Tennis Courts, Gate B will be located at the Towers PRT station exit, and Gate C will be located on Rec Center Drive between the Student Rec Center and the WVU Medicine/Student Health building (formerly CPASS).

A map of notable FallFest locations

Polo G

Dustin Lynch

Dirty Heads

Tay Money

This year’s performers are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money.

Polo G

A rap artist, Polo G is a Chicago native and Columbia Records artist. His 2021 album “Hall of Fame” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. His four-time platinum single “RAPSTAR” earned him his first nomination at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist. His lyrics focus on real-life struggles like racial inequality, violence and mental health. Polo G’s set is expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch, a country artist, has earned eight No. 1 singles, including “Small Town Boy,” “Good Girl,” and “Ridin’ Roads.” His recent duet with MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” spend six weeks at No. 1. Dustin Lynch’s set is expected to begin at 7:50 p.m.

Dirty Heads

Following in the footsteps of their California brothers Sublime, Huntington Beach’s Dirty Heads mix hip-hop, reggae and rock along with that laid-back SoCal attitude. Their viral TikTok hit “Vacation” was released in 2017. The band’s most recent single is a breezy new cover of Joe Walsh’s 1978 song “Life’s Been Good.” Dirty Heads’ set is expected to begin at 6:25 p.m.

Tay Money

Known for her unmistakable Texas twang and catchy, braggadocious rhymes, Tay Money is making a name for herself among her female hip-hop peers. Her most recent album “Girls Gone Duh,” features the singles “PBJ,” “Walk,” “Asthma Pump” ft. Flo Milli and the viral hit “The Assignment.” Tay Money will open the show at 5:45 p.m.

Buses are scheduled to run continuously between the Mountainlair and Braxton Tower from 4 p.m. until one hour after the concert concludes. The PRT will also run until one hour after the concert ends. Drop-off and pickup for Ubers, Lyfts and taxis will be at the intersection of Morrill Way and the Rec Center Drive near WVU Short Term Lot ST1. Free parking will be available beginning at 4 p.m. in WVU Short Term Lot ST9 across from the Art Museum and in WVU Short Term Lot ST1 off Patteson Drive.

The clear bag policy will be enforced. Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size; small clutch bags (approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle/strap and no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”); or plastic storage bags (one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, Ziplock bag or similar) will be permitted.

WVU said the event will be alcohol-free and no smoking will be permitted. Glow sticks, selfie sticks, professional cameras, video and audio recording, coolers, and hard containers are also prohibited. FallFest is a rain-or-shine event.