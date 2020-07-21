WVU announces PRT will not be in service during fall semester; additional busses with guidelines to be in operation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has announced that the PRT will not be in service during the fall semester this year.

University officials announced that as a result, additional busses will be in operation to transport members of the campus community between WVU’s Downtown, Evansdale and Health Sciences areas of campus. A finalized bus schedule and plan for bus routes will be available in the near future, officials stated.

Officials said that anyone who rides the WVU and Mountain Line buses during the semester are required to wear face masks or face coverings, and riders should put their mask/covering on before boarding and wear it the entire trip. Riders should also avoid touching services with their hands.

All bus drivers will also be required to wear face coverings/masks.

Additionally, officials said riders should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol as soon as possible after disembarking, and before removing their mask or face covering.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed in all busses, as well as a guard or shield to protect drivers. Officials said that WVU Transportation will undergo routine DSV (Disinfectant, Sanitizer, Virucide) after each shift.

This information was all recently posted in the “Transportation” section of WVU’s “Return to Campus” page on its website.