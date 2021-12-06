WVU anonymous suicide letter: What students are saying

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials were on high alert Monday after they received an anonymous letter that described content related to suicide.

The letter had no specific threat to any person or group but included mention of an event at the Mountainair.

The university sent out a community notice to students and also told them in a tweet that if they feel uncomfortable being on campus Monday, they have permission to not go.

If you feel uncomfortable being on campus today, we are giving you permission to not go.



At the direction of the Provost’s office, professors have been asked to be lenient.



If you are having difficulties with your professors, contact the Dean’s office or the Provost’s office. — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) December 6, 2021

However, some students felt it wasn’t enough. Several took to social media to voice their concerns asking officials to close the campus and cancel classes altogether.

“We know the significant mental and emotional toll that our campus has gone through over the last 24 hours, so please know we are committed to sharing important updates as we are able to,” said Dean of Students Corey Farris. “While this was an unusual circumstance, I appreciate the care and concern our campus community demonstrated for this individual and for each other.”

The university also increased the security across campus on Monday and said in a second statement that additional safety measures will remain across campus for the rest of the semester including at the Mountainlair. No incident was reported on Monday.

“Not just today but every day please look out for anything out of the ordinary on our campus and with others around you,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “If you find yourself in a potentially concerning situation, call 911. By being alert and present, you are not only keeping yourself as safe as possible but keeping our community safer, as well.”

The university offered several resources for anyone struggling with mental health. If you have thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Veterans can call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. And the LGBTQ+ community can call 1-866-488-7386.