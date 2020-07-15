WVU applauds decision to rescind ICE guidance regarding international students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University issued a release on Wednesday applauding the federal government’s decision to rescind the guidance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that would have required international students to enroll in in-person courses to remain lawfully present in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVU officials released a letter last week opposing the initial guidance, saying they were determined to do everything within their power to keep their international students.

In the release, university officials said that with the revocation of the July 6 rules, regulations set forth on March 13 apply to F-1 international students for their academic coursework. This allows for increased flexibility in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated.

“We’re elated to see these new rules rescinded, allowing international students the opportunities they need to continue their studies,” said Amber Brugnoli, associate vice president for WVU’s Office of Global Affairs. “WVU’s hybrid delivery model for the upcoming fall semester provides the needed flexibility for all students to build the schedule that best suits them, and this will allow international students to have that same opportunity.”

The release stated that further guidance for the fall semester may be forthcoming from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, and Global Affairs will continue to work with the university’s international community to understand changes to immigration policy.