WVU Army ROTC hosts online commissioning ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday, May 12, 22 West Virginia University Army ROTC Mountaineer Battalion Cadets were commissioned as second lieutenants during the annual Spring Commissioning Ceremony.

Courtesy: WVU







Brig. Gen. Christopher Dziubek, Assistant Chief of Staff, C9 (Civil Affairs), Combined Forces Command (Korea), was the keynote speaker. Lt. Col. Travis Betz, Professor of Military Science, and Master Sgt. Joseph Turley, Senior Military Instructor, presented the Cadets for commissioning, according to a press release.

Courtesy: WVU







“When you add in three we graduated in December, and three more over the last week at Fairmont State and Waynesburg U, and another 5–6 expected in August, this is what I think is the largest commissioning class since the mid-1990s,” John Dowling, WVU Army ROTC said in an email.