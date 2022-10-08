MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The non-profit organization Get Moving! held a Mini Day of Play at the Shack Neighborhood House in Morgantown.

WVU student athletes played various games with the kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There were stations for basketball, football, baseball, soccer and other activities.

Officials said the event promotes a healthy lifestyle for West Virginia kids, and gives them the opportunity to get out and exercise with the student athletes.

“It feels really nice just to be able to like, tell kids, you’re doing a good job, keep doing what you’re doing. just making sure you’re keeping them on the right track because positivity goes a long way. one word, one sentence, one gesture can literally change their life forever, so I think it’s just important for us to get out here and be with these kids, you know, show them that everything is attainable, and you can do it,” said Kiana Lewis, WVU gymnast.

Following the Mini Day of Play, equipment to play a few different sports was given out to some of the kids to take home.