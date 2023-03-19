MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Get Moving! Inc. held its annual “Day of Play” event at the West Virginia University (WVU) Caperton Indoor Facility on March 18 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Current and former WVU athletes were invited to attend the event with stations set up for kids in groups to take turns at. Around thirty football, soccer, cheerleading, volleyball and more athletes showed up to play with the kids to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles. Even the Mountaineer is coaching kids through some of the fun stations.

Ages four through twelve are eligible for the free event. Due to NCAA violations, ages thirteen and up would pass as a “recruiting violation.”

The stations included a ton of fun activities, including running, throwing a football into nets, making a touch down and much more. As things began to wrap up, everyone gathered to sing “Country Roads.” After the sing-along, the kids had an opportunity for the current and former athletes to sign their Day of Play shirts.

Eleven-year-olds Mollie See and Hazelee Williams were excited to be at the Day of Play. See said, “I think more people should do it because it’s really fun and it gets you moving.” Williams said, “Yeah, and it gives like a chance to the parents to have a break of their kids for a while and like go do stuff, like on their own time.”

Elizabeth Oppe, president and founder of Get Moving! Inc., created the organization in 2013 to spread awareness of West Virginia leading in childhood obesity rates, diabetes and heart disease. Oppe mentioned that the kids look up to WVU athletes as role models, and this is ultimately how Day of Play kicked off in the spring of 2014.

There were tables set up for community organizations, most of which were directed towards helping children in the community. “It couldn’t be done without all those people giving a hand behind the scenes to make sure that these kids get this opportunity,” said Oppe.