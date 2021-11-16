For the fiscal year of 2021, West Virginia University received a record-breaking $203 million in external funding for research and other sponsored programs, $8 million more than the previous record.

Competitions for research funding, where projects are evaluated for quality and impact, are run by government agencies, corporations and foundations.

Out of the 1,084 proposals submitted in the 2021 fiscal year, 471 receiving funding .

WVU’s Vice President for Research, Fred King (photo from WVUToday)

“Our faculty and staff continue to amaze me every year in their dedication to elevating the research profile of West Virginia University,” Vice President for Research Fred King said. “Year after year, they help break the previous records for securing research funding.”

The federal government was by far the biggest donor, giving around $110 million for the June 30 fiscal year, mostly thanks to the National Institutes of Health’s $39 million donation and the United States Department of Agriculture’s $15 million contribution.

State funding was found to be about $42 million while industry/other funding was at $40 million.

Dr. Sally Hodder, director of the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute, was a recipient of $1.5 million of the fiscal year’s research funding, leading to a multi-state data project to “examine COVID-19 outcomes, treatments.”

Another project involved a $10 million competitive grant the USDA awarded to a team led by Jingxin Wang, professor of wood science and technology. The project sought to “revitalize and reinvent marginalized lands in the Mid-Atlantic with biomass, which is growing plants to be used for energy, heat, bioproducts and other practical applications.”

“Investments in improving the competitiveness of the faculty through the implementation of programs by the Research Office is beginning to yield a noticeable return in terms of the dollar value of new awards,” King said.