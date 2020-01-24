WVU Board of Governors approves switch to natural gas boiler

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Board of Governors held a special meeting this afternoon in Morgantown to discuss a switch of power sources.

The group voted to amend the current contract with Morgantown Energy Associates which provides steam power to the campus. MEA recently changed its way of producing steam power from coal to natural gas.

Strategic planners said that the University uses the steam power in many different ways, and will save money under the new contract.

“It actually heats and provides hot water and then like if there’s lab equipment that needs to be steam cleaned, it will do that,” Rob Alsop, Strategic Initiatives Vice President explained. “But it actually does most of our buildings on our downtown Evansdale and Health Science Center campus is actually steam that is pumped from the MEA plant down in the Mon river.”

WVU will implement the changeover this spring while the students are on break.