WVU Boxing Club hosts invitational competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Boxing Club held its invitational Saturday with live boxing from competitors from other collegiate schools and academies.

WVU Boxing Club has been around for over a decade and was founded by Patrick Mclaughlin. The club is competitive within the National Collegiate Boxing Association.

Officials said COVID-19 has posed many issues for a lot of collegiate clubs.

“We are on a complete rebuild as a result of COVID, a couple years of not competing, but we got strong really hard working new participants,” said Brandon Lial, Head WVU Boxing Coach. ”COVID did some damage, a lot of schools lost their experienced fighters due to graduation. But, it all starts somewhere, they’ve all been training over a semester. So, it should be a good event as far as the match making goes.”

Coach Lial stated they are always looking for boxers to join the club both men and women boxers to train and compete.

“We start day one, a lot of these guys that come to collegiate boxing they have no background, some do. There is a limit on the background they can have to make sure there is a level playing field for all that get involved with college boxing,” Lial said.

At the boxing invitational there were ten bouts on the schedule with competitors from Glenville State College, United States Naval Academy, Miami University, Ohio State University and Penn State University, among others.