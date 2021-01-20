UPDATE: WVU extends cancellation of in-person classes until 1 p.m. Wednesday due to inclement weather, road conditions

A pedestrian walks on a cleared sidewalk behind the Business and Economics Building on the downtown campus Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. WVU was set to reopen Monday evening following a historic snowstorm that blanketed the school with nearly two feet of snow.

UPDATE (1/20/21 10:35 a.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has extended the cancellation of classes Wednesday due to wintry conditions in Morgantown.

In-person instruction with a start time prior to 1 p.m. has been canceled for Jan. 20, according to WVU. Online classes and those in hybrid form that are scheduled to meet Wednesday will not be affected and will continue as planned.

Students on clinical rotations should check in with their program directors for additional guidance.

“This has been a fast-moving system. We are continuing to work with the Division of Highways, county and local partners to monitor this evolving situation. Crews are working quickly to clear roadways and walkways,” Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said.

If students cannot get to class because of adverse weather or road conditions, they should contact their instructors as soon as possible, according to a press release. Tests and assignments due prior to 1 p.m. Wednesday will be due at the next class period.

“We encourage our faculty to be understanding in these circumstances and to make adjustments to course materials, assignments and tests as needed,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said.

“I ask our students to remember that we are still in the midst of a pandemic so, in addition to being careful of icy and snowy conditions, please also continue to practice physical distancing, wear a mask and follow the health and safety guidelines,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said.

ORIGINAL (1/20/21 9:08 a.m.):

In-person classes on West Virginia University’s Morgantown campus have been canceled until 10:30 a.m. due to inclement weather and road conditions, according to a release from the University.

In the release, university officials said that in-person instruction with a start time prior to 10:30 are canceled and will not be held on Wednesday. However, online classes and those which operate in a hybrid form that are online Wednesday morning are not affected by the delay. Officials also said that the remainder of the university, including dining, buses and COVID-19 testing, will operate on a normal schedule.

The release stated that students should report to classes beginning at 10:30 a.m. or later. If students cannot get to class due to adverse weather or road conditions, the release stated that they should contact their instructor(s) as soon as possible. Tests and assignments due prior to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday will be due at the next class period, officials said.

“I ask faculty to work with students and be as flexible as possible,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said.

The release stated that if faculty are unable to get to class, they are also asked to notify their students as soon as possible so that the students do not embark on unnecessary travel.

Officials said that employees and students should use good judgment when traveling to work or class in inclement weather.

Additionally, officials said employees should work with their supervisors to take annual leave or flex their schedule if they are unable to get to work. Supervisors are asked to be flexible and understanding with their direct reports if they are unable to make it to work, according to the release.

The release stated that university officials will continue to closely monitor reports from the National Weather Service and will provide updates, if necessary.

