WVU cancer conference aims to share new ways to fight disease

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There are many new ways to treat cancer, so many that in fact doctors and medical professionals cannot keep up with them.

That is why the 29th Annual Oncology Fall Conference, at WVU Cancer Institute, is so significant said Dr. Richard M. Goldberd, director of the institute. He said there were more than 200 attendees including trainees in his program, nurses and physicians.

“So many new things going on in cancer care, with targetted agents, bone marrow and blood transplants, new surgical technologies,” Dr. Goldberg said. “It’s really hard to keep track of all the changes, the world is changing very quickly and that’s very good for cancer patients.”

Dr. Goldberg said outcomes for cancer patients are much better now than when he first started in medicine a few decades ago.

“We’re now curing two-out-of-three of people that carry a diagnosis of cancer,” he said. “When I first started in this business 40 years ago, often all we could do is hold people’s hands as the cancer progressed, things have changed dramatically and I can’t imagine how they’re going to change in the next 40 years.”

Part of the future of cancer treatment rests in the work of one of his colleagues Mohammed Almubarak, MD, who, in part, focuses on preventing cancer from happening rather than treating it once it occurs.

Almubarak works as a medical oncologist, meaning he works in the treatment and prevention of cancer. In his case, he said he mainly deals with lung cancer.

“One of the main objectives of this conference is to bring to the attention of our attendees, the availability of lung cancer screening it’s something that was approved not too long ago,” Almubarak said.

He said people are familiar with screenings for other cancers like cervical and breast cancer but are not aware of the one for lung cancer because it is relatively new.

“We have a lung cancer screening program here at WVU that basically targets patients who are at a high risk for that.”

He said his work focuses on people who have a history of smoking as well as the elderly, offering them screening for roughly the last 4 years.

“Depending on their age and other factors and we offer them a low dose CAT scan that’s done on a yearly basis for three years and the idea is to catch cancer when it’s at its early stages.”

He said it is much easier to treat and cure cancer at an early stage rather than at a much later stage, which is the primary focus of the medical field right now.

Almubarak said it is important to have conferences like the Annual Oncology Fall Conference because it takes a village to take care of cancer patients.

“We get different expertise from around the world, but specifically from other parts of the state, these are people that we talk to all the time, by phone, it’s nice to put names to faces and have more interaction with them as well as to bring everybody,” he said.