WVU Cancer Institute holds annual Breast Cancer Conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Cancer Institute held its 5th Annual Breast Cancer Conference in Morgantown on Friday.

Nearly 150 health professionals including nurses, physicians and physical therapists attended the conference. Organizers said the event provides the latest information to the providers and also allows them to network with each other so they can provide the best patient care available.

“By doing this conference we continue to push and to understand, to recognize what are some of the barriers, what are some of the consequences of therapy and how we’re going to make patients have better quality of life as well as better treatment modalities,” said Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins with the WVU Cancer Institute. “Conferences like this when you bring together speakers will help us further that cause.”

This year’s Breast Cancer Conference was held at WVU’s Erickson Alumni Center.