MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Patients and providers alike were able to learn and exchange information on Friday as the WVU Cancer Institute held its biennial lung cancer conference in Morgantown.

The conference focused on the science and evidence-based treatments for lung cancer care across the cancer continuum. Experts in stigma, patients center care, and the evolving science behind care and treatment spoke at the conference.

Kyle Chapman, Medical Director for the Lung Cancer Screening Program, said: “I think anytime you can get the word out about an unfortunately common problem like lung cancer, it helps to dispel any kind of confusion or misinformation about it, and anything we can do to promote that awareness, I think is going to ultimately translate into benefits in public health.”

In West Virginia, lung and bronchus cancer is known as the second-most diagnosed cancer for both men and women and is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality in the state.

“Lung cancer is our second leading cause of diagnosis for both men and women and it actually kills more people in the state of West Virginia than colorectal, breast and prostate cancers combined. So, early detection, tobacco cessation and then early treatment of cancer is really important to improving cancer outcomes in our patients,” Stephenie Kennedy-Rea, EdD, Associate Director for Cancer Prevention and Control said.

Officials said that anyone interested in a lung cancer screening should speak with their medical care provider. For more information on the WVU Cancer Institute, you can visit their website at www.wvucancer.org