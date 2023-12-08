MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — This holiday season, the MODIFY program at the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities (CED) is continuing a fundraiser that has been taking place over several years. The program works with foster youth that are ages 16 and up year-round to help them gain access to different resources.

The youth that go through this program typically are in either a legal guardianship, an adoption, or a foster care placement. Mark Liptrap, a MODIFY Community Support Specialist, said that the program aims to help them with secondary education—whether that’s a trade school or a four-year institution in the state of West Virginia—and housing.

The ‘Holiday Donation’ fundraiser aims to raise money for youth in the program that may not have any support during the holiday season, as well as those that have aged out of the foster care system. The money raised will go towards e-gift cards so that they have extra funds over the holidays.

“A lot of times when a youth will age out of a foster system, they don’t have any family that can help assist them to navigate what to do in adult life,” Liptrap stated. “And so, we try to help them with resources in the community in which they live to have the ability to find a case manager there, as well as us to help them find the resources necessary to be sustainable.”

Liptrap said that in the state of West Virginia, foster youth automatically age out at the age of 18. However, some youth are able to sign themselves back into custody to gain access to additional support outside of MODIFY with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The money raised for Holiday Donation will be distributed to the “most needy youth” first.

“There’s probably over 200 youth in the program right now, so it’s currently very difficult to be able to help every one of them,” Liptrap added.

The last day to donate to this fundraising effort is Thursday, Dec. 14. You can donate directly on the site for the Holiday Donation campaign. Also, the WVU CED MODIFY program’s web page can be found here.