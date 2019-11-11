WVU Children’s hospital hosts fundraiser with Johnny Koon Research Fund

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and the Johnny Koon Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund hosted a fundraising dinner Sunday.

The research fund is named after Johnny Koon, who passed away when he was 14, after a five-year-long battle with a brain tumor. The goal of the fundraiser is to help reach the goal of $25,000, which will be building a private brain infusion treatment room for teens. The private room will go into the new Children’s Hospital building that is currently under construction.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14 said Amy L. Bush–Marone, CEO of the hospital. Koon received brain infusion treatments at WVU Medicine Children’s and his sister Ashley said she wanted people to walk away from the event knowing that they did something important.

“When I was a kid I remember going to these infusion treatments with my brother and it could really be taxing for him. The fact that with this new tower that they’re building, the kids are going to get to have that private space and that this time is going to be more of a fun time, it’s going to be just stellar, it’s going to be awesome,” Koon said.

Koon planned the event and she said the hospital’s fundraising department had been helpful in making the event possible, for which she was thankful. She said it was was how everyone stepped up to make the event possible. The WVU New World Ensemble she said even agreed to perform at the dinner for free.

