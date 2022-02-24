MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University College of Law is hosting a nationwide symposium exploring rural health care issues and laws.

WVU Law Review calls this annual symposium Health in the Hills. The event brings in speakers from all over the country to discuss the health care issue in rural areas, especially the changes made by the worldwide pandemic.

“One of the things we do as lawyers and as budding lawyers is talk about the laws, we work on the law,” said symposium editor Jaylin Johnson. “There’s so much legal stuff that goes into healthcare and as we’re seeing so many changes in healthcare right now, with the pandemic talking about the legal things that go behind that, it’s really important and it not only raises awareness in the legal community but in the community as a whole about the legal things that go into healthcare.”

The health care experts will meet again tomorrow at the WVU Law School.