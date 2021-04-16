WVU Davis College of Agriculture opens new textile lab

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Davis College of Agriculture at West Virginia University unveiled a new textile lab on Friday afternoon. The lab will provide students with resources most programs across the country do not have.

Bircher (middle) cut the ribbon on the new lab named in her honor.

The funding for the lab was donated from WVU and Davis College alum and current CEO of MMI Textile Amy Bircher. Having grown up around the textile industry, Bircher knew what it took to succeed in the field after her graduation in 1993. She designed the lab with Professor Elizabeth Shorrock to ensure students will be able to make the most of the new resource.

“To have a textile curriculum and to be able to tie it to a lab,” Bircher said. “And for students to be able to learn not just what they learn in a textbook, and actually do hands-on, real, trial labwork, and relate to that, is going to be immensely important for them from a career standpoint.”

Bircher hoped that every student in the program could make use of the lab, beginning in the introduction, 101-level classes. She felt that having a lab available for textile students can take the program to the next level.