WVU earns R1 status for third consecutive time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has maintained its R1 status for the third consecutive time since 2016 from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

R1 means that the University has “very high research activity”, and WVU is one of 146 schools to reach the status.

According to WVU, the University brought in $203 million in external funding for research in the 2021 fiscal. The funding mostly funds pays for salaries of faculty and staff, meaning the money is going back into the north central West Virginia economy.

WVU officials said it’s something that the community should be proud of.

“One of the things that makes a university successful is the combination of talented faculty, with talented students and dedicated staff. So, we have a lot of people at West Virginia University who are really trying to advance the state of the knowledge within their particular discipline, and that’s a little bit different from what you see at four-year schools,” said Fred King, Vice President of Research at WVU.

The designation is reviewed every three years, meaning WVU will keep the status until 2025, when it will be re-evaluated.