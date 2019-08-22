WVU EcoCAR team reveals this year’s car for EcoCAR Mobility Challenge 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University EcoCAR team is collaborating with the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, as they plan to compete in the EcoCAR Mobility Challenge.

The challenge is a four-year collegiate automotive competition that provides hands-on experience in designing and building next-generation mobility solutions to meet our nation’s future engineering.

Haleigh Fields

“For this competition there are 12 different teams in North America, two teams are from Canada. At the end of each year there’s a final competition where each of the teams have to do a presentation and then now that we have the Blazer there is also going to be a dynamics testing as well with some of the components that they are going to be putting into the Blazer.” Haleigh Fields, EcoCAR Mobility Challenge communications manager.

Dr. Earl Scime

“I’ve been involved in competitive STEM for 20 years or so. Now as dean I get to sponsor the WVU team. This is a great way for kids to work across discipline boundaries. Mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, marketing people, these types of programs are fantastic for building that full picture of what it takes to be a working engineer in the world,” said Dr. Earl Scime, interim Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

This year, WVU’s EcoCAR team revealed the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer to be the car of choice.