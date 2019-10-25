WVU Engineering College event encourages children to join the field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s School of Engineering are trying to tackle that fear of STEM subjects by getting children interested at a young age. That is why they created the STEM Zone.

“This just shows them anybody can be an engineer as long as they’re willing to work hard and put a little effort into it and it’s fun,” Cate Schlobohm said.

Schlobohm is the K-12 outreach coordinator for the college and said it’s an opportunity to engage approximately 1,000 children that come by and teach them something new and to not fear STEM.

Kids got the chance to construct structures, launch a rocket using air pressure and lots more.

She said the event was created a couple of years prior to stand in collaboration with the annual Drop the Pumpkin.

“We came up with this idea because kids drop their pumpkins outside and then they really didn’t have anything to do with the rest of their time while they’re here at WVU so we wanted to make it meaningful and give them some hands-on activities to do,” Schlobohm said.