MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday, mining professionals came together to review their current industry issues and how to move forward.

Coal Miner (Nexstar)

During the event, mining professionals learned about developing technologies, mine safety, emerging programs and challenges that the industry is currently facing.

The WVU Department of Mining Engineering also showcased their fossil energy assets and what they are doing to preserve and protect coal mining in West Virginia.

“West Virginia remains the energy state,” Chris Hamilton, West Virginia Coal Association president said. “The University experts from the Energy Institute to the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources to the Mining Extension Service, are working around the clock and exhausting the intellectual expertise of the University and its resources to develop workable solutions and beneficial uses for carbon and to stimulate growth in West Virginia’s fossil energy and in particular, in-state coal operations.”

The event was put together by the West Virginia Coal Association and the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute.