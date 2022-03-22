MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University is expanding its nursing program.

The university received $2 million from Governor Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program.

The funds will be dispersed across the Morgantown, Beckley, Bridgeport and Keyser campuses.

West Virginia University (WBOY Image)

WVU School of Nursing Dean, Tara Hulsey, said when they applied, in order to receive the funding, the program had to increase enrollment by 20 students by September 2022. Each individual program that admitted enough students could apply. WVU submitted two proposals, one for the Beckley Campus and the other covering multiple campuses.

Funds for multiple campuses will help cover the cost of starting the Bridgeport BSN Fast Track program in partnership with United Health Center as well as expanding the stimulation lab on the Morgantown and Keyser campuses.

Funds for the Beckley Campus will go towards the renovation of the biology lab, recruitment and student stipends for the peer mentoring program.

Dean Hulsey said all previous expansions for the WVU Nursing program have been through partnerships and internal funding.

“This is the first time we’ve received any money to help expand the programs,” Dean Hulsey said. “The nursing shortage is huge, and we feel it very much here in West Virginia. COVID has really exacerbated the problem, and so I think that it’s fantastic to have people recognize that and come together to support nursing programs to expand as much as we can to try and fill the workforce needs that we have here in West Virginia.”

Nursing students in stimulation lab (Nexstar Media)

The nursing program expansion awards are administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System. Gov. Justice announced 26 funded projects across the state in March.

“We are tremendously grateful to Gov. Justice for providing this historic funding to support the expansion of nursing education programs across West Virginia,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Through these new projects, our postsecondary education community will be better positioned to help shore up West Virginia’s nursing workforce – which, in turn, will help support our nurses working tirelessly on the front lines right now.”

Per federal regulation, all the funding must be spent by September.