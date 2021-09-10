WVU expands mask mandate to all indoor campus buildings, facilities

WVU will require masks in all campus buildings beginning Monday (Sept. 13), regardless of a person’s vaccination status, through Oct. 6 when public health conditions will be reevaluated. (WVU Photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has updated its on-campus mask mandate.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 13, all individuals will be required to wear a mask indoors in all WVU System buildings and facilities. This mandate is for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, and will be in place until Oct. 6, when public health conditions are reevaluated.

“Although positive cases and quarantine instances involving WVU employees and students remain at manageable levels, the University is proactively making this move due to the recent significant increase of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, including the increasing instances of hospitalization across the state,” the University announced on Friday.

Everyone who enters campus buildings or facilities must wear a mask properly above the nose and kept on while inside, according to the new guidelines.

When in personal office spaces, in small gatherings of 10 or less on residence hall floors and rooms, in personal vehicles, when eating or drinking, or while engaging in fitness activities a mask is not required to be worn.

Due to it primarily being an outdoor event, this mask requirement does not include areas of Milan Puskar Stadium (i.e., restrooms, suites, press box) at this time. However, WVU continues to strongly encourage masks to be worn in the Hall of Traditions, suites, restrooms or other indoor areas at the stadium.

This requirement will remain in place through Oct. 6 or until the University determines new guidance is warranted based on continued monitoring of factors including state, local and campus COVID-19 data, WVU announced in a press release.

The University stated that masks continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses through Jan. 18, 2022, under federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration. WVU Transportation expects all passengers — regardless of vaccination status — to comply with this requirement while traveling on WVU transportation.

For more information regarding WVU’s new mask mandate guidelines, read the full release here.