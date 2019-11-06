Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

WVU extension family nutrition program participates in statewide “rethink you drink”

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Extension Services participated in a state wide “rethink your drink” campaign to consider the amount of sugar is in the drinks you consume.

They push for individuals to analyze what they are drinking and encourage adults and children to cut back on the sugary drinks, and intake more water and milk.

This campaign begun as a way for people to become aware of what they were drinking, but has now turn into a state-wide partition. They have held events around the state allowing members of the community to come see how much sugar is really in the beverages we drink. They also allow taste testing of alternative drinks to the sugary and sweetened drinks.

This promotion has reach of nearly 25,000 people, 4,800 of them are students and 28 schools across the state.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories