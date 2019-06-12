WVU Extension Service kicks off Energy Express summer reading program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Extension Service Energy Express program is one of the largest summer AmeriCorps programs in the nation.

More than 500 AmeriCorps volunteers serving as mentors to children participating in the program. Today a swearing in ceremony was held at University High School in Morgantown for AmeriCorps members who will be serving as mentors and community coordinators for the summer reading and nutrition Program.

“Each day students receive a free breakfast and free lunch and during the time that they are there they get a shared reading experience one-on-one with someone on site. So, were building reading skills daily with that individual reading experience and they also experience writing related to the book, art, drama, and recreation as well,” said Andrea Price, Director for Energy Express.

If you would like to enroll your child in the Energy Express summer reading program applications can be found online as well as the WVU Extension Service location in each county.

“We provide support for reading over the course of the summer, and where children might experience the summer slide our program helps prevent that gap and children often gains of up to three months by the end of the program,” said price.