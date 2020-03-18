WVU Extension Service offers advice to parents about homeschooling during coronavirus closures

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Extension Service (WVUES) is offering advice to parents about the best strategies on homeschooling since West Virginia schools are closed for at least the next two weeks.

WVUES has experts in every county in West Virginia where they offer research-based knowledge, tips and education to improve communities. Sarah Owen the Program Coordinator for 4-H Youth Agriculture and Natural Resources at WVUES explained that they just want to help parents and students navigate these new and challenging waters.

“It’s new to them, it’s new to their kids,” Owen said. “It’s certainly new to teachers. I know different counties are handling it in different ways, some counties are handing out handouts to their students, others are trying to do things online but in West Virginia, that’s a significant problem since a lot of people don’t have connectivity.”

If you’re not getting curriculum sent to you from the teachers because of a lack of connectivity and or another reason, Owen said, it’s a chance for you to do things you know really spark an interest in your child.

If you are receiving the curriculum and trying to create a sound environment for you to teach your child and for them to learn Owen suggests taking the following into consideration:



“One of the things that we suggest that they do, first off, is to organize and to set a plan and that would include setting up a specific workspace for their children,” she said. “If you let them sit in various places quickly things get chaotic and you lose materials, so setting up a designated workspace your child is the first step.”

“Secondly, we think it’s very important that you try to set some sort of schedule,” Owen said. “You can’t be completely strict because it’s a whole new environment for everybody but if you set up a daily schedule for how you’d like your life to go while you’re stuck at home homeschooling, then it makes it a little easier for them to stay on schedule because they’re used to schedules at school. They’re used to very strict schedules at school so it’s good for you to follow in that path a little bit.”

“Some important things that you can also do to help your kid learn while they’re at home is to realize that they have very short attention spans,” Owned said. “They’re not able to focus for long periods of time so take breaks often. Let those kids work for a little bit, take a break, come back and work again. The break doesn’t have to mean chaos and that you can’t reign them back in, it could be just changing from doing math to doing some exercises and then going back to doing spelling and shifting up their subject matter also helps them a lot to keep them focused.”

“Another strategy that’s really helpful for homeschooling your kid s is to allow them to move around,” she said. “I know we’re all used to a school environment where they’re seated in a desk but this is obviously not a school environment. If you find that your child learns better or works better sprawled on the carpet while they’re reading, let them get on the carpet to read. Let them lay on the sofa and do something else, let them lay around the house but keep that specific workspace so they can have a place to bring all their materials back and they’re not regularly having to jump up and go get a pencil or jump up and go try to find their workbook.”

Owen said it is very important for parents to take this responsibility of homeschooling seriously because it is uncertain how long it will last.

It could be a few weeks, or it could be a few months, she said. If it is a prolonged period of time then parents will have a gap of knowledge to fill and must do so.

“Just like the ‘summer slump’ that kids go through we don’t want to have the ‘coronavirus slump’ when they come back,” Owen said. “So it’s great to keep them in the routine of studying and in the routine of learning.”