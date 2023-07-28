Update: 7/28/2023, 8:45 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Zackary Harold, a Multimedia Specialist for the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program, confirmed to 12 News Friday that the world record for “world’s largest gardening lesson” has officially been broken.

Harold told 12 News that more than 1,300 people attended Friday evening’s West Virginia Black Bears game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, breaking the previous record by more than double.

Original: 7/28/2023, 8:01 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — History may be made on Friday as WVU Extension, Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge will attempt to make history by breaking the world record for “world’s largest gardening lesson” during the Black Bears baseball game.

Courtesy of WVU Extension

Grow This is a program that gives out free seeds to any West Virginia resident who fills out an online survey. The program is always constantly trying to find ways to promote home gardening, and in this case, trying to break a world record at a summer baseball game.

“We give out free seeds and give out gardening information, and get people started. This world record attempt is just a way for us to increase the hype around home gardening,” Zack Harold, Multimedia Specialist for WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program, said. “Encourage people who might not think that it’s something that they’re interested in, to give them an intrigue into that. Show them how easy it is, and maybe they can start growing vegetables in their own home.”

Grow This participant, Sherry Weaver, will lead the world-record gardening lesson and plans to teach the audience how to plant cucumber seeds in recycled containers that someone might find around the house.

The current world record holder was set in Turkmenistan in October of 2022, where 569 people learned how to plant grapevines.

Once fans come into the stadium with their ticket, there will be a WVU Extension table that will have all the supplies needed to follow along with the activity. The world-record attempt will take place between the fourth and fifth inning.

WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program’s work is supported by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.