WVU Finance University kicks-off weeklong lecture series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Educators from around the Mountain State gathered in Morgantown on Sunday for a weeklong lecture series offered by West Virginia Universities Center for Financial Literacy and Education.

Officials with the John Chambers College of Business and Economics said that Finance University is in its 19th year and that they have had educators from all over attend to learn new financial knowledge. The lecture will be providing expert speakers in the world of finance presenting instruct the teachers on subjects of budgeting, home mortgages, investing, Bitcoin, and Fintech to name a few.

“There are so many students that graduate high school, and they say, ‘I didn’t learn how to balance a checkbook, I don’t know how to budget, all of these basic things I should know as an adult I don’t know, I didn’t learn that in class’” said Amy Pridemore, Director of the Center for Financial Literacy and Education at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics. “Our goal with Finance University is to educate these teachers to be able to teach their students these basic life skills, you know, that they will take into their homes,”

Financial literacy officials also said they want to present habits that the teachers can present to their students that will last throughout their adult life.

“So, What we are trying to do is trying to educate these students about the decisions that they make now, how they are going to affect their financial future later on, and their buying power. And how expensive it really can be when ever you have a poor credit score in the beginning,” Pridemore said.

Last year, they had to hold the lecture series virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said they’re happy to be able to host the event in person again.