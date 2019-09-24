WVU Football players encourage healthy living

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Kids in Morgantown got the chance hang out with WVU football players Monday evening for the Get Moving Mini Day of Play.

The Mountaineer Boys and Girls Club and Shack Neighborhood House, gathered at Mylan Park Elementary to get moving with some of their favorite Mountaineers.

“They look up to us and it’s their dream to meet us so when we get the chance to come out, we do it just to give them the time of their lives. They enjoy it. They’ll never forget that we came out and did this for them,” said WVU Wide Receiver, Sam James.

The Morgantown nonprofit, Get Moving, founded Day of Play to combat childhood obesity in West Virginia.

“Kids being active is so important so they stay healthy through adulthood,” said Josh Growden, WVU Punter.

By giving kids the chance to hangout with West Virginia’s biggest stars, officials from Get Moving hope to instill healthy habits to last a lifetime.