MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University announced on Thursday that after a thorough investigation, one of its fraternities has been cleared of hazing allegations.

Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has entered an agreed resolution with WVU to end its suspension related to an alleged hazing that was announced in August.

According to the WVU release, the investigation did, however, reveal other violations related to recruitment and alcohol. The chapter will be placed on deferred suspension until February 2023, lose some social privileges through June 2023 and has agreed to take numerous “harm reduction” trainings and programs.

“This is an example of the reporting and investigation process working the way it should. We want students to feel comfortable reporting concerns, and we will take each one seriously,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said. “In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code.”

WVU worked with the staff of the national fraternity on the sanctions.

Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, encouraged students, faculty and staff to attend the inaugural Prevention Summit Friday, Sept. 30 to raise awareness about unhealthy and dangerous behavior.