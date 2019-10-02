WVU Greek Life gives back

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After hearing about a food bank in Clay County, W.Va. who is almost completely out of nonperishable items, WVU’s Greek Life officials decided to step in.

Various fraternities and sororities participated in CANstruction, competing to see who can make the best artwork out of canned foods that have been collected throughout homecoming week.

“Being a part of the Greek community is a privilege, we need to learn to utilize that privilege to help others in our state. So, to go along with the mission oriented purpose of West Virginia University, it’s important that our WVU Greek’s give back to the people of the state,” said Matthew Richardson, Director of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life at WVU.

CANstruction was a fun way to get Greek life members excited about collecting and donating canned foods to those in need.