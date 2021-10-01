WVU holds discussion of race in America from past to present

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continued its “Hardesty Festival of Ideas” on Thursday with a guest lecture from Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., “Lessons from the Later Dr. King.”

In his speech, the author and scholar dissected conversations and anecdotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and James Baldwin and juxtaposed them to conversations about race in America in the present. Glaude compared the politics of the deep South during the Civil Rights Movement and how it spiraled into the issues of race in 2021. Overall, he wanted to further the conversation of race and talk about where things began to get skewed.

“I want us to really grapple with the complexity of and how it continues to speak in our present. About the current political impasse in this country, in this state, is the reflection of a deep history that continues to haunt,” he said.

The Hardesty Festival of Ideas is a semester-long series WVU holds each semester and aims to bring in public figures to discuss important, relevant topics. The next installment of the festival will be Tuesday, Nov. 16. Fransisco Cantu will come with a speech entitled, “The Lines Become a River.”