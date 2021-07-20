WVU holds ‘Finance University’ sessions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University is teaching people across the state the best ways to navigate the economy.

Finance University teaches teachers from across the state about financial literacy. The annual event goes beyond the basics of money to teach them about budgeting, investing, entrepreneurship and more.

Financial University session

Organizers said they use a “train the trainer model.” This model gives the teachers the necessary resources for financial literacy, so they can pass it along to their students.

Whenever I graduated college, I realized that there were probably a lot of things that I could’ve done differently. There are a lot of homes that don’t necessarily talk about finances. Money is kind of a taboo topic so we’re trying to get infront of these children as young as we possibly can just to start building these really great habits. These great financial habits, to teach them about credit, to teach them about spending, to teach them about buying power. All those really important bases for the rest of your financial life. So, we’re trying to get that instilled on them at a young age so that they can go forward in their careers and their futures with a solid foundation.” Amy Pridemore, WVU director of financial literacy and education

Financial University is in its 19th year and organizers said they are always adding new topics to the event.