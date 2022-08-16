MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU held an open house for student veterans on Tuesday, their first event of the year for their veteran students. The event is designed to acquaint student veterans with the resources available to them through the university and the Department of Veteran Affairs.

WVU has about 1,200 veterans across its different campuses, and the Director of Veteran and Military Programs Jerry Wood said they plan to announce more events for student veterans throughout the year to cater to those students specifically.

“We are somewhat unique,” Wood said. “Only a little over 6% of all Americans have ever served their nation in uniform, and so an opportunity to come together as a tribe so to speak, and connect with that like-minded, like experienced individual is so important to us.”

Several different organizations were in attendance to bring their resources to the attention of students.

Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs

WVU Career Services

Student Support Services/TRIO

Michelle Paden, WVU First Generation Student Services

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

WVU Libraries

Department of Veterans Affairs Veteran Readiness and Employment

Taylor Richmond, associate registrar, Military Education Transfer Credit

WVU Hub/Office of Student Accounts

West Virginia Educational Encouragement Program

Wood said it feels great to be able to open their doors to people again as they return to normal operations, and sees these events as ways for people to reconnect and bond over a shared experience, even if it’s with someone they’ve never met.

“We have that shared experience that is so important and valuable in our lives,” Wood said.

If you are a veteran attending WVU and would like to know more about the programs offered at WVU, you can visit the WVU Veterans website here.