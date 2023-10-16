MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic in downtown Morgantown will be impacted by the West Virginia University homecoming parade on Friday, the Morgantown Police Department announced on Monday.

Police said the parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. and will span High Street and disperse at Foundry Street, but the department will begin altering traffic patterns at 4:30 p.m.

The traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the dispersal of the parade, police said.

Police are encouraging parade spectators to arrive downtown early to allow sufficient time for parking.